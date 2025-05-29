Amitabh Bachchan Buys 25,000 Sq ft Land In Ayodhya Worth Rs 40 Cr: Report

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling hearts of his fans globally for many decades. Besides, his acting chops, the legendary icon is also known to have a solid real-estate portfolio, brand endorsements, and huge movie projects which make him a towering figure in the Indian showbiz industry. According to Hindustan Times, Big B has recently purchased a 25,000 Sq ft Land In Ayodhya priced at nearly Rs 40 crore.

The massive piece of land is adjacent to The Sarayu, a luxury plotted development by Mumbai-based real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), reports HT. The megatstar in 2024 had purchased a 10,000 sq ft plot in Ayodhya, for Rs 14.5 crore, reportedly.

Big B Net Worth

Amitabh Bachchan has a staggering estimated net worth of Rs 1600 as per GQ India. He owns a production house and event management company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation (ABCL) which was founded in 1995.

He and UD Group partnered up in 2025 to purchase Singapore Slammers, a tennis team in International Premier Tennis League (IPTL).

Amitabh Bachcha's Mumbai Houses

The legendary Shahenshah of Bollywood has at least 4 houses in Mumbai. There's Prateeksha, his very first bungalow in Mumbai. Also, son Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai's wedding took place here.

Jalsa, his primary residence is also hailed as a tourist attraction for his who come every Sunday to catch a glimpse of their favourite icon over the years. This Rs 112-crore worth property is where three generations of Bachchans reside.

Janak, is Bachchan family office reportedly. Purchased by the family in 2004, the property is valued at around Rs 50 crore, according to ET NOW report.

Vatsa, the fourth house is owned by the Bachchans and leased to Citi Bank. This is a 8,000 sq ft co-owned mansion behind Jalsa, a joint property with son Abhishek.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in Vettaiyan and Kalki, 2898 AD. Next, he has Ramayana: Part 1 in the pipeline where he will portray the role of Jatayu.