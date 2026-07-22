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  • /Amitabh Bachchan clarifies surgery post was 'misunderstood', says it referred to Argentina's FIFA World Cup loss

Amitabh Bachchan clarifies surgery post was 'misunderstood', says it referred to Argentina's FIFA World Cup loss

Amitabh Bachchan did not share details about the nature of the surgery or the medical condition that led to his hospitalisation.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan clarifies surgery post was 'misunderstood', says it referred to Argentina's FIFA World Cup loss
Image Credit: File Photo/Instagram

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