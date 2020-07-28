हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan couldn't hold back his tears after Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya tested coronavirus COVID-19 negative and were discharged from hospital

He got emotional and couldn't hold back his tears upon hearing the good news. 

Amitabh Bachchan couldn&#039;t hold back his tears after Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya tested coronavirus COVID-19 negative and were discharged from hospital

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude and breathed a sigh of relief after daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya tested COVID-19 negative and were discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020. 

Big B took to Twitter and wrote: T 3607 अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं  रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू  Folded hands प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार 

He got emotional and couldn't hold back his tears upon hearing the good news. 

Meanwhile, Amitabh and son Abhishek continue to stay in the hospital. The latter briefed about it on Twitter. "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

Big B and Abhishek were hospitalised on July 11. 

After their coronavirus tests, Bachchan residence 'Jalsa' was also declared a containment zone. However, over the weekend, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster that declared Jalsa as a COVID-19 containment zone.

 

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAishwarya RaiAbhishek BachchanCoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicBig B
Next
Story

Noted Bollywood action director Parvez Khan dies at 55
  • 14,35,453Confirmed
  • 32,771Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,61,17,308Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT57S

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will visit Ayodhya today!