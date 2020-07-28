Amitabh Bachchan couldn't hold back his tears after Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya tested coronavirus COVID-19 negative and were discharged from hospital

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude and breathed a sigh of relief after daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya tested COVID-19 negative and were discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Big B took to Twitter and wrote: T 3607 अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू Folded hands प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार

T 3607 - T 3607 - अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू

प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 27, 2020

He got emotional and couldn't hold back his tears upon hearing the good news.

Meanwhile, Amitabh and son Abhishek continue to stay in the hospital. The latter briefed about it on Twitter. "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Big B and Abhishek were hospitalised on July 11.

After their coronavirus tests, Bachchan residence 'Jalsa' was also declared a containment zone. However, over the weekend, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster that declared Jalsa as a COVID-19 containment zone.