close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan delivers 14-minute take in one shot

The film's producer Anand Pandit lauded his friend Amitabh for it.

Amitabh Bachchan delivers 14-minute take in one shot

Mumbai: There are reasons why Amitabh Bachchan is called Bollywood's Big B. The megastar, 76, delivered a 14-minute long take in one shot for "Chehre", leaving the crew in awe of his talent.

The film's producer Anand Pandit lauded his friend Amitabh for it.

"I believe I am blessed to be a part of a film that has this historic scene. Giving a fourteen minute shot is not only difficult but requires dedication of a different kind. And add to it the way Amitji delivered it with finesse. There was pin drop silence on the sets followed by thunderous applause. He is legendary and an inspiration for each one of us," Pandit said in a statement.

"Chehre" is a mystery thriller with Amitabh and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffrey and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Big B's feat for the film was also praised by sound artiste Resul Pookutty.

On June 16, he had tweeted: "Today Amitabh Bachchan marked another history in Indian cinema. Last day, last shot of first schedule of 'Chehre'... he performed a fourteen minute long submission in one shot and the whole crew stood up and clapped! Dear Sir, undoubtedly you are one of the best in the world."

To that, Big B said: "Resul .. you give me far too much credit than I deserve or am capable of."

 

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanBig BChehreEmraan Hashmi
Next
Story

Saiyami Kher to star in Anurag Kashyap's next

Must Watch

PT3M52S

5W1H: India to surpass China as most populous country in next 8 years