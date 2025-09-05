Amitabh Bachchan Donates Rs 11 Lakh To Lalbaugcha Raja, Netizens Ask Superstar To ‘Adopt Flood-Affected Families In Punjab’

New Delhi: B-towners are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with full zeal and enthusiasm and are being spotted visiting the iconic Ganpati pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has grabbed headlines for making a generous donation of Rs 11 lakh to the iconic Ganpati pandal.

Big B visits Lalbaugcha Raja with his family every year without fail, and this time he gifted Rs 11 lakh to Bappa and the Lalbaug Ganpati committee.

A video shared by Viral Bhayani shows Lalbaugcha Raja secretary Sudhir Salvi holding a cheque near the massive Lord Ganesha idol.

The caption of the clip reads: "Amitabh Bachchan Ji generously donated Rs 11 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja, received by Secretary Sudhir Salvi Ji! (sic)."

According to a report by News18, the trustees of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal confirmed the donation.

Several B-town stars like Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and others also visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings.

However, users have had mixed reactions to the donation, with some suggesting that the superstar should have also contributed to relief efforts in Punjab, as the state continues to grapple with a flood-like situation.

Netizens React:

A user said, "Punjab ke liye karte to zyada khushi milti."

Another wrote, "Bachchan saab... please adopt 500 flood-affected families. It will be better."

A third opined, "After a few years, only celebrities will be granted entry into famous Ganpati pandals of Parel... there will be no entry for common people."

For the unversed, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has been an integral landmark of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai and has attracted millions of devotees for the past eight decades.

Meanwhile, Punjab is facing its most severe floods since 1988. According to reports, over 1,300 villages have been affected by the floods, leading to massive agricultural losses. On Wednesday, the death toll increased to 37 after a fresh spell of heavy rainfall.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.