Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 51 lakh to Assam flood victims, urges people to contribute generously

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently donated Rs 51 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the victims of flood-hit Assam and also urged people to contribute generously.

Thanking Big B for the contribution, Assam's Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal tweeted, "We appreciate Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji for contributing Rs 51 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This is a great gesture & show of care for the people. Thank you, on behalf of the people of Assam, for your support."

The 76-year-old actor later shared Sonowal's tweet and said that 'Assam is in distress' and asked everyone to contribute for the victims.

"Assam is in distress .. the floods have caused great damage .. send care and assistance for our brothers and sisters .. contribute generously to the CM Relief Fund .. I just did .. HAVE YOU?" he posted.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore each to CM's relief fund and for Kaziranga Park rescue.

He tweeted, "Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam. All affected, humans or animals, deserve support in this hour of crisis.I’d like to donate 1 crore each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue. Appealing to all to contribute."

Actress Priyanka Chopra, the ambassador of Assam Tourism, also tweeted about the grim situation in Assam, along with a link to donate to the CM's relief fund.

"Extremely devasted by all the news coming in from #Assam and other parts of India. It's heartbreaking to read about the displacement and loss of life. My prayers with those affected. Please donate," she wrote.

As per latest reports, over 28 lakh people have been affected in 19 of the 33 districts in Assam and the death toll reached 68 on Wednesday.

Almost 95 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park has been flooded due to incessant rain and the death toll of animals rose to 204, including 15 rhinos, officials said.