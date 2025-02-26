Amitabh Bachchan Drops Post Revealing Why Tesla Might Not Come To India

Mumbai: Despite his busy working schedule, Amitabh Bachchan has kept his social media game strong. Through his latest Instagram post, the 'Paa' actor revealed why Tesla might not come to India.

Big B dropped a fun video on his IG where a man was seen driving a uniquely modified bike. This high-tech vehicle runs with the help of solar power. The seven-seater can travel up to 200 km. The man driving the bike further shared in the clip that he made the bike with a low cost of 8,000 to 10,000 rs. He used scrap to make this bike.

"TESLA decided not to come to India after seeing this", the 'Badla' actor wrote in the caption.

In the meantime, Amitabh Bachchan gave his fans an idea about his busy schedule. Taking to his blog, Big B wrote, “An attempt to preempt the writing and be secured in the fact that we are in time and not conscious for the rest of the day that the Blog has not been done .. it is a worry .. and it does cause anxiety.”

Speaking about his “adventurous” day, he shared, “The day has been adventurous .. and after an adventure, another and another .. nothing of any intense value but adventurous all the same."

Describing the discomfort of sitting in a dentist's chair, Amitabh Bachchan penned, “When you get under the whirring spindle of the chair that investigates repairs needed, then all one can think of is, when shall the spinning end and the wide open jaw be brought into normalcy."

Reflecting on his recent creative discussions, the stalwart gave an insight into his upcoming projects. He wrote, “That done .. the creative meet with makers of repute brings an overview of thought which can be related to forthcomings .. Yes of some interest .. yet to fructify but shall have to wait till it does.”