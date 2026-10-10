/Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on KBC as late mother Teji Bachchan’s voice fills studio

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was left visibly emotional on the sets of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati during a special birthday-week celebration, as the voice of his late mother, Teji Bachchan, filled the studio with cherished memories. The emotional moment unfolded when a recording of Teji Bachchan reciting a poem penned by her husband and noted Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan was played on the show.