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Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on KBC as late mother Teji Bachchan’s voice fills studio

Amitabh Bachchan became emotional on Kaun Banega Crorepati after hearing his late mother Teji Bachchan recite a poem by Harivansh Rai Bachchan during a special birthday-week episode.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on KBC as late mother Teji Bachchan’s voice fills studio

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on KBC as late mother Teji Bachchan’s voice fills studio
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