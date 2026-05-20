Amitabh Bachchan health update: Reports of hospitalisation not true, midnight news break scares fans
Amitabh Bachchan health update: Midnight news break left fans worried. Big B was last seen in sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD and has its sequel in the pipeline.
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New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchah's hospitalisation news break in the wee hours created a panic on social media after some reports alleged that he has been rushed to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Many of his fans and well-wishers thronged social media platforms to wish him a speedy recovery.
However, Times of India report confirmed that the news about Amitabh Bachchan's hospitalisation on Tuesday night stands false. Journalist Vickey Lalwani reported on his YouTube vlog that Big B was rushed to hospital on Saturday (May 16) and had been staying in the VIP A-wing for last 3 days due to stomach issues. However, TOI report states that this is not true.
Looks like that Big B had only visited the hospital for a routine check-up which he undergoes every month. Soon afterwards he was examined and discharged. He is currently at home in Mumbai.
The reports about Big B's health left fans and well-wishers concerned.
Amitabh Bachchan's blog
Amid speculation about his health, the megastar took to his blog and even though he didn't address the rumours, he wrote early morning on Wednesday, “Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen ir bir fatte, kahan, chal hamau, pilave suru karen!!!! bajre di roti kha di, fu padiyon da, saag re munh mein dalan lagai jaise , bolan lage kaag re!"
He concluded the post by writing, "Love, Prayers and more."
Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects
Big B was last seen in sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD and has its sequel in the pipeline. He also dropped pictures from the sets with Kamal Haasan. The sequel will be directed by Nag Ashwin. He will also feature in courtroom drama Section 84, which is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The movie also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.
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