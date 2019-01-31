हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is honoured to perform National Anthem with special children

The megastar shared a fan's video which shows him singing the national anthem.

Amitabh Bachchan is honoured to perform National Anthem with special children
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said that he was honoured to perform the National Anthem in sign language with children with disabilities.

Sharing a fan's video on Twitter which shows him singing the National Anthem, Big B wrote, "The National Anthem.... Our pride, our identity, our liberation, our belief, our self esteem. But much more in the eyes of those that cannot hear or speak! My privilege, my honour, My India."

Amitabh was last seen in the movie 'Thugs of Hindostan', which failed at the Box Office. At present, the 76-year-old actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Brahmastra' along with actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

He will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh' crime-thriller drama 'Badla' which will reunite him with Taapsee Pannu after the success of the critically acclaimed 2016 movie 'Pink'. The film is a murder mystery, and its shooting took place widely in Scotland. Amitabh plays a lawyer in the film.

'Badla' is the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller 'Contratiempo'. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment. The film is set to release on March 8, 2019. 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan National AnthembrahmastraBadlaTaapsee PannuAlia BhattRanbir Kapoor
