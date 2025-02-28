Amitabh Bachchan Is Taking Retirement From Acting & KBC?

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan recently sent social media into a frenzy with his cryptic tweet that simply read, “Time to go.” The post immediately sparked speculation, with fans wondering if the legendary actor was announcing his retirement from films and Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Others feared the message hinted at health concerns, leading to a wave of worry online.

Soon after the tweet went viral, fans flooded Twitter and Instagram with questions, urging Big B to clarify his statement. Given his decades-long career and deep connection with audiences, the idea of him stepping away from acting or television was difficult for many to digest.

However, the suspense didn’t last long. Bachchan finally addressed the rumours in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, where he set the record straight in his signature style.

In a promo from the show, a contestant playfully requested Amitabh Bachchan to dance, prompting the megastar to respond with a humorous quip:

“Kaun nachega? Arre bhai sahab, naachne ke liye yahan nahi rakha hai humko,” leaving the audience in splits.

Soon, the conversation shifted to his viral tweet, with a fan asking about the meaning behind “Time to go.” Bachchan, known for his wit, laughed and replied:

“Usmein ek line tha jaane ka samay hai… toh usmein kuch gadbadi hai kya?”

As the curiosity in the studio grew, another audience member asked, “Kahan jaane hai?” to which Big B, in his classic style, responded:

“Jaane ka samay aagaya hai matlab…” before the audience cut him off, shouting in unison, “Aap yahan se kahin nahi jaa sakte!”

Finally, the Shahenshah of Bollywood put all rumours to rest by revealing the real reason behind his tweet.

“Arre bhai sahab, humko kaam par jaane ka samay aagaya hai… gajab baat karte ho yaar! Aur raat ko jab 2 baje yahan se chhutti milti hai, toh ghar pahuchte-pahuchte 1-2 baj jaate hain. Woh likhte-likhte humko neend aa gayi, toh woh wahin tak reh gaya… Jaane ka waqt aur hum so gaye!”

With that, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that his tweet had no deeper meaning—just a case of an unfinished sentence written before dozing off!

Amitabh Bachchan’s clarification brought relief to millions of fans who were concerned about his potential retirement. The 81-year-old actor continues to be one of the most active and hardworking stars in the industry, with multiple projects lined up. His witty response on KBC only reaffirmed that he has no plans of stepping away anytime soon.