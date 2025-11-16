Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Legendary Actress Kamini Kaushal: 'A Most Pleasant, Warm And Talented Artist Has Left Us’

Mumbai: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan mourned the loss of the veteran actor Kamini Kaushal, who passed away at the age of 98 on Friday in Mumbai.

Taking to his blog, the actor expressed his grief over the passing of the actress, calling it "another loss" for the film fraternity.

"And another loss. A dear family friend of the days of yore, when there was no partition. Kamini Kaushal ji, legendary artist, an icon, who contributed immensely to our Industry and who remained with us till the very last," said Amitabh Bachchan in a blog.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actor recalled the relationship between Kamini Kaushal's family and his mother, saying that they were "a joyous bunch of like-minded friends."

"Her family and Maa ji's families were very dear friends in erstwhile pre-partition Punjab. Kamini ji's elder sister was a very close friend of Maaji. They were classmates, and a most joyous bunch of like-minded friends," wrote Amitabh in his blog.

The actor extended his condolences to the family of Kamini Kaushal.

He wrote, "A most pleasant, warm, affectionate and talented artist has left us at the age of 98. An era of great remembrance gone, not just for the film fraternity, but as a member of the friends fraternity. One by one they all are leaving us. A most sad moment, filled only now with condolence and prayer."

Also Read | Kamini Kaushal Passes Away: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani And Other Celebs Pay Heartfelt Tribute

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal's final rites were performed on Saturday, with an intimate gathering of close family members in attendance.

The atmosphere at the Worli crematorium remained solemn as loved ones bid their final farewell. Her elder son, Vidhur, performed the final rites, leading the traditional Hindu rituals.

Prior to that, Kamini Kaushal's mortal remains were brought to the crematorium from her residence in Mumbai.

Kamini Kaushal was one of the leading actresses of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s era of Indian cinema, where she shared the screen with superstars like Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, and legends like Raaj Kumar and Dharmendra, among many others.

The actress made an indelible mark in the industry with her very first film. Her debut, Neecha Nagar (1946), won the prestigious Grand Prix du Festival International du Film at the inaugural Cannes Film Festival and remains the only Indian film to win the Palme d'Or.

It was directed by Chetan Anand and starred Uma Anand and Rafiq Anwar in the lead roles.

The actress reportedly appeared in over 70 films during her illustrious career spanning more than seven decades in the film industry.

She was last seen in the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which hit the theatres in 2022.