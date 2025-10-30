Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note For Grandson Agastya Nanda Ahead Of Big Screen Debut In ‘Ikkis’, Calls Him 'Special'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has penned an emotional note for his grandson Agastya Nanda, who is set to make his big-screen debut with Ikkis. The much-awaited film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, recently released its trailer, which has been garnering positive responses from audiences.

Big B took to his blog to share his pride and affection for Agastya. Reminiscing about the time when he first held his grandson as a baby, he wrote,

“Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born... a few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard... TODAY you play in theatres all over the world... (sic).”

The proud grandfather added, “You are SPECIAL... all my prayers and blessings to you... may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family (sic).”

Agastya’s father, industrialist Nikhil Nanda, also expressed his pride in a Facebook post after watching the trailer. He wrote,

“Some moments make you proud beyond words. Watching the trailer of Ikkis, I felt immense pride — as a father and as an Indian. Agastya's portrayal of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (PVC) is a moving tribute to courage and our nation's spirit. Wishing Agastya, Sriram Raghavan, and the Ikkis team every success in sharing this inspiring story.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar too praised the trailer of Ikkis. Sharing his excitement on social media, he wrote,

“LOVED!!! This one is going to be a solid film!!!! Sriram in his A-game!!! Loved you AGGY!!!! So, so proud!!!! Props and big love to @maddockfilms (sic).”

About Ikkis

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis revolves around the inspiring story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal — India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Khetarpal displayed exemplary bravery during the Battle of Basantar, destroying 10 Pakistani tanks before sacrificing his life for the nation.

Apart from Agastya Nanda, the film also stars Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. Ikkis is slated for a theatrical release in December 2025.