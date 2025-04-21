New Delhi: The power couple of Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary together. The duo got married on April 20, 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011.

Aishwarya took to social media and dropped a new family picture featuring hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Check it out here:

All three dressed in white, make for a picture perfect freeze frame moment. Fans reacted to the post, with one writing: Love how Abhishek's glasses match your lipstick!, another one wrote: Finally sab thik ho gya...nothing is more important than family.

Amid an ocean of fans commenting, Amitabh Bachchan also dropped a 'heart' emoji on Bahu Aishwarya's post.

Abhishek was last seen in Be Happy, directed by Remo D’Souza. The film also features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi. He will next star in Housefull 5, along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Shreyas Talpade. The comedy film helmed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Aishwarya on the other hand was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II.