/Amitabh Bachchan reacts to online trolling; recalls how being trolled & called ‘budhau’ felt strange

Big B detailed his journey on social platforms, “Pehle humne socha ki yeh bahut accha yantra hai, ismein hum apne dil ki baat bol dete hain... Uske baad jab humne padhna shuru kiya ki iska comment kya hai, humne aise likhna band kar diya. 'Apne aap ko kya samajhta hai re tu budhau... Aise kyun bol raha hai?' Toh aise-aise shabdawali hoti hai, bada ajeeb lagta hai. Toh ab humne zyada likhna chhod diya hai..” (At first, I thought this was a very good platform, where I could express what was in my heart... Then, when I started reading the comments, I stopped writing only. 'What does he think of himself, this old man... Why is he talking like this?' You come across such kinds of language, and it feels very strange. So now, I have stopped writing as much)