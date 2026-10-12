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  • /Amitabh Bachchan reacts to online trolling; recalls how being trolled & called ‘budhau’ felt strange

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to online trolling; recalls how being trolled & called ‘budhau’ felt strange

For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan, who celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11, began writing his personal blog in 2008 and has over the years remained active across various digital platforms.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to online trolling; recalls how being trolled & called ‘budhau’ felt strange
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Amitabh Bachchan reacts to online trolling; recalls how being trolled & called ‘budhau’ felt strange
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