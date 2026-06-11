Amitabh Bachchan reveals how TV serials can take over your mind and emotions

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about the hold television serials can have over viewers. He went on to muse that engrossing narratives often compel audiences to invest emotionally in their favourite characters. Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: “Ahh .. such a wonderful release .. pent up through ages .. building the buildings of want, and it appears in abundance… to say it out to relieve the cerebrum, to acquire posture, and the fluidity of move… (sic).”

“All falling into motion even for the smallest distance of travel .. to pick up to switch on to retrieve... the delight of removal of excess, and the joy of its sharing with the deserving ..... and the subjective learning of all that had remained unlearnt and accepted as unlearnt, now known and accepted at multiple options on your fingertips.. supreme ..(sic).

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The cine icon wonders if others, too, begin adopting the behaviour and demeanour of those they root for on screen, wishing the storyline would unfold according to their own thoughts and desires.

“Is it just me or with others too .. watching a serial that coerces you to keep taking valuable time on its continuity, has the effect of drawing one into the narrative and opting for one of the characters that you prefer , giving rise to your behaviour and demeanor as the character .. !! strange .. (sic).”

He added: “And the feel of wanting the storyline to be doing justice to your thoughts and desires rather than what is being enacted before you on screen .. na .. ???!!! long pause .. ok maybe not (sic).”

On the acting front, the thespian will reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.

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