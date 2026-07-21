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  • /Amitabh Bachchan reveals surgery and ICU stay: 'This homecoming period is the most difficult phase...'

Amitabh Bachchan reveals surgery and ICU stay: 'This homecoming period is the most difficult phase...'

Amitabh Bachchan did not share details about the nature of the surgery or the medical condition that led to his hospitalisation.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan reveals surgery and ICU stay: 'This homecoming period is the most difficult phase...'
Image Credit: File Photo

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