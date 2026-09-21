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Amitabh Bachchan reveals why some of his iconic pauses were actually forgotten lines

Amitabh Bachchan opened up about the challenges of remembering lines during the early days of cinema, revealing that some of his famous pauses were actually moments when he had forgotten his dialogue.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 02:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan reveals why some of his iconic pauses were actually forgotten lines
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Amitabh Bachchan reveals why some of his iconic pauses were actually forgotten lines
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