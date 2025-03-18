Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan stumbled upon the posters of “Sarkar” and revealed he started seeing it. The megatsar shared that he is “nowhere” in the 2005 film as it was all his son Abhishek Bachchan.

Big B took to his blog and wrote: “And today while I waited for the Internet to be alive again, after the net people said for the nth time, that the cable has been cut due to the digging .. I just scrambled through the lists as they came up and for some reason saw the poster of SARKAR ..”

Released in 2005, “Sarkar” is a political crime thriller directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon, Katrina Kaif, Tanishaa, Supriya Pathak, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Anupam Kher. It is the first installment of the Sarkar film series.

“Sarkar” is an unofficial remake of The Godfather and spawned two sequels – “Sarkar Raj,” and “Sarkar 3.”

Amitabh shared: “Started seeing the film - had not seen it since its Premier release - and was glued to it .. in absolute amazement at the quality of the film, its direction and above all , and this is not a Father speaking , dazzled by Abhishek's performance .. what restrain what close up what eye expressions , what presence and what a performance ..”

He added: “I am no where in the film .. seriously .. it was all Abhishek .. watch it again and see for yourself .. every little nuance and look and silence , simply stunning ..”

Calling himself a true evaluator of cinema, Amitabh added: “This is not a Father speaking .. it is a true evaluator of cinema speaking .. nothing in the range of depreciation or modesty, it is a true appreciation of the craft of the film and of Abhishek ..Dazzled still ..”

Amitabh also heaped praise on Abhishek’s latest release “Be Happy” directed by Remo D’Souza.