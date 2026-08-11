/Amitabh Bachchan’s Bofors controversy allegedly doomed 1987 film Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara, claims actor Satyajeet Puri

Mumbai: Actor Satyajeet Puri has recalled how the Bofors controversy allegedly surrounding Amitabh Bachchan affected his 1987 film ‘Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara’. The actor claimed that the backlash against the superstar was so strong that audiences stopped watching his films and even blacked out the posters of his movie. In a video shared on his own social media account, Satyajeet Puri recalled how Amitabh Bachchan became a part of the film after watching it and liking it.