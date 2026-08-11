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  • /Amitabh Bachchan’s Bofors controversy allegedly doomed 1987 film Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara, claims actor Satyajeet Puri

Amitabh Bachchan’s Bofors controversy allegedly doomed 1987 film Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara, claims actor Satyajeet Puri

Actor Satyajeet Puri has recalled how the Bofors controversy surrounding Amitabh Bachchan allegedly impacted the box-office fate of his 1987 film Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 09:13 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan’s Bofors controversy allegedly doomed 1987 film Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara, claims actor Satyajeet Puri
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Amitabh Bachchan’s Bofors controversy allegedly doomed 1987 film Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara, claims actor Satyajeet Puri
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