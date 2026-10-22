Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Amitabh Bachchan shares health update, says he is advised to take some time off: 'Under very strict rest and recuperation...'

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update, says he is advised to take some time off: 'Under very strict rest and recuperation...'

Amitabh Bachchan health update: Fans quickly took to the comment section and prayed for the actor's well-being. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 10:46 AM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan shares health update, says he is advised to take some time off: 'Under very strict rest and recuperation...'
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Amitabh Bachchan shares health update, says he is advised to take some time off: 'Under very strict rest and recuperation...'
2
3
4
5