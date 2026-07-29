Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt Guru Purnima message in Sanskrit

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan marked the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima on July 29, by sharing a heartfelt message on the timeless significance of the guru-disciple relationship. Taking to his blog, the 83-year-old cine icon wrote in Sanskrit that in English reads, “Ekampyakshrm yastu guru shishye nivedyet. Pruthivham naasti taddravyam yadattva hranuni bhavet”, a verse from the Skanda Purana that states that even if a guru imparts a single word to a disciple, no material wealth on earth can repay that debt.