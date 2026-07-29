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Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt Guru Purnima message in Sanskrit

Guru Purnima 2026: Amitabh Bachchan marked Guru Purnima by sharing a profound verse from the Skanda Purana, highlighting that a guru's gift of knowledge can never be repaid with material wealth. The megastar also extended his heartfelt greetings to his gurus and fans on the auspicious occasion.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt Guru Purnima message in Sanskrit
Image Credit: Amitabh Bachchan, X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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