Amitabh Bachchan shoots for KBC 13 despite injured toe, shares pics of his sock-like shoes!

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of his injured toe on his official blog in the wee hours of Friday (October 1). The veteran actor made it to Kaun Banega Crorepati sets as the host of the show despite his fractured toe.

He wrote about his camouflage shoes which feel like socks but are shoes. Big B wore them in order to protect his 'damaged and 'broken' toe and keep it comfy inside.

His blog post read, "And the camouflage shoes for the fractured toe .. socks like wearing but indeed a shoe .. soft protection for the toe that has been damaged and broken .. but still the joi de vivre (?) spell check .. and more .. a rewarding journey to the end of times whatever they be."

Bachchan revealed his toes were 'buddy taped', meaning the injured toe was taped to a healthy one for support.

He wrote, "the broken toe, fractured at the base and in the pain of excruciating .. the despondency of the space do never be put in plaster .. for there is no discovered method yet .. so a soft efficient job done known in common tongue as ‘buddy taping’ .. buddy, because the broken finger is given sympathy by the one next door, joined together in some unison and taped for 4-5 weeks."

Earlier, Big B made headlines when he jokingly proposed to a contestant on KBC saying, "Agar mai apko date pe le jau toh kaisa rahega?".

Apart from this, there have been many other memorable moments on the show which have made audiences fall in love with the megastar all over again!

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in 'Chehre'.

Next, he will soon be seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Apart from these, he has projects like 'Goodbye', 'Jhund', 'Mayday', 'Jalsa' and Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'Intern' in his kitty.