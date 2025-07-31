Advertisement
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan Spends Day On Indian Navy Warship Calls It An 'Experience Of A Lifetime'

Amitabh first took to X, where he shared that he spent an entire day on an Indian Navy warship. Big B honoured the selfless sacrifice of the soldiers. 

|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 10:43 AM IST|Source: IANS
Amitabh Bachchan Spends Day On Indian Navy Warship Calls It An 'Experience Of A Lifetime' (Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Tumblr)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who spent an entire day on an Indian Navy’s warship, has showcased his “admiration and pride” for the Indian Armed Forces, honouring their sacrifice, and silent service for the nation.

Amitabh first took to X, where he shared that he spent an entire day on an Indian Navy warship. He wrote: “T 5457 - An experience of a lifetime - an entire day spent on an Indian Navy Destroyer… pride, and honour for our fighting forces .”

The icon then took to his blog, where he shared pictures from the day spent and wrote: “You hear about the strength of our Forces .. you hear the stories of valour about our soldiers that sacrifice their lives for us all .. you discover and learn the armoured vessels that fight, so you and I can get a peaceful sleep.”

Big B honoured the selfless sacrifice of the soldiers. “You marvel at the dedication and will of our fighting men and women .. and you come back to the comfort of your home , when they that fight for your peace and calm and the very existence, put in their uniformed incredible effort to bring us our safety.”

He added: “Then you realise and give brave thoughts to the men and women of our fighting forces, and fall short for words in describing their unstinted contribution for the Nation ..”

Big B feels guided to a deeper, often unseen truth about our armed forces. “I come back to day with the utmost learning for the Day .. and feel almost as though .. that from yesterday a guided hand brings me to the aspect of our forces which is never well known ..a prediction… I have learnt .. I have known .. I am in pride .. and knowledge of much that should remain filled with secrecy.”

He then proudly declared: “I am a citizen of Bharat .. and filled with admiration and pride for them that give their all, for us ..BHARAT MATA KI JAI.” 

