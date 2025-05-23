Amitabh Bachchan Steps Down As KBC Host, Not Shah Rukh or Aamir Netizens Want THIS Superstar To Replace Big B

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Host: Social media is at buzz as ongoing reports of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan exits as the host of , Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Since its inception in 2000, Big B has been the face of iconic quiz show, except for the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Amid this shocking news Salman Khan's name is in the limelight as are also raving about the possibility of Bollywood's Bhaijan hosting the quiz show.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sikandar actor is in advanced talks with the makers of KBC and if everything goes well, he will take over hosting duties from Big B from KBC season 17.

“Salman Khan is the king of the small screen, and the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan is him, as he also has a strong connect with the audience in the smaller centres. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has also hosted KBC, and if everything goes well, Salman will be the newest to take the television sets by storm," a source cited by the portal.

However, recent reports suggest that the 81-year-old megastar is exiting the show due to personal reasons, leaving fans both surprised and nostalgic, ''Get ready to tune into Sony as Salman Khan might host the biggest and most popular quiz show of India as Amitabh Bachchan will be stepping back from KBC due to personal reasons," the source further added.

Check Netizen's Reaction:

The magic of Salman Khan will bring KBC back to the top __ — Gourav Arora (@Gourav9765) May 22, 2025

KBC's revival is all set with Salman Khan at the helm_ — Kunal Joshi (@Kunal_j76) May 22, 2025

Bhailog Sony ke shares kharidlo_badhne wale hai __ — Samar Pandey (@samarpandey_) May 22, 2025

TRP graphs will skyrocket with Salman Khan hosting KBC — Raman Keshri (@raman_k919) May 22, 2025

Salman Khan is indeed the biggest superstar who rules the hearts of the masses. He is a superstar with a massive and the most loyal fan base that transcends boundaries. But apart from ruling the big screen, he has also ruled the television screens as the most loved host. Having hosted Bigg Boss, one of the biggest reality shows, for around 15 years now, it was Salman’s arrival that truly transformed the show into a nationwide phenomenon.

Now, Salman Khan’s name has surfaced for hosting yet another renowned reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. While Salman Khan is being considered the best choice to take on the role, Netizens are also raving about the possibility of Salman Khan hosting KBC and showing supreme excitement.

With his vast experience as a host, Salman Khan indeed seems like a perfect choice host KBC. Given the kind of love he receives, it’s fair to say that only Salman Khan can bring in the appeal the show needs now. Apparently producers of KBC had worked with Salman Khan as an esteemed Host for the then blockbuster show DUS KA DUM!