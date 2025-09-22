Amitabh Bachchan Surprises Fans With Helmets And Dandiya Sticks At Sunday Meet Outside Jalsa- WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan surprised his fans who gathered outside his home, Jalsa, to meet him. The megastar distributed helmets and dandiya sticks to fans on Sunday Fan meet. He recently honoured Raghvendra Kumar, popularly known as the 'Helmet Man of India.' Big B revealed that Raghvendra was invited to KBC 17 and praised his contributions to society. He also received helmets from him. Inspired by his work, Big B recently wrote in his blog that he will distribute helmets to those in need.

Big B Delights Fans With Surprise Gifts Outside Jalsa

Big B’s fans were surprised when the Silsila actor gave away helmets and dandiya sticks to them. On Monday, the megastar took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared an edited video showing a sea of people outside Jalsa, his home in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, 'T 5510 - Honoured to have met the "HELMET MAN" at KBC .. who voluntarily gives out helmets to bike riders for safety .. A learning for me .. so I followed and gave out at the Sunday Fan meet .. dandiya sticks for dandiya and helmets to as many as I could .. Each day is a learning.'

In the post video, Fans gathered outside Amitabh Bachchan's home Jalsa with posters, where his staff distributed dandiya sticks before the megastar himself joined in. In the heartfelt moment Big B greeted the crowd, handed out helmets, signed pamphlets, and then returned inside.

Why Amitabh Bachchan Distributed Helmets

Amitabh Bachchan recently met the 'Helmet Man of India,' Raghvendra Kumar, and honoured him on KBC 17's Heroes on the Floor episode. Inspired by his commendable work and contribution, Big B further promised to distribute helmets. In his blog post, he wrote, 'So met the Helmet Man on our episode at KBC , invited under our programme for them that have done service to society .. and what a learning...A voluntary act but filled with generosity and value - save the lives of those that ignore basic protections!'

he further added, 'Impressed, I spoke at the episode, as he had expressed, how wonderful it would be if others also thought of this act and did voluntary work for the benefit of those who perhaps were unable to possess one ..And so in a very limited manner made a start at the well-wishers meet on the Sunday gates of Jalsa ..a satisfaction to have carried out what was promised.' he added.

'dandiya sticks to them that shall play dandiya during this 10 days of festivity .. and a few helmets .. including 2 that the helmet man presented to me on set ..a small beginning, shall ever lead to fruition when the intent is noble and honest .. my gratitude them for the HELMET MAN, as he is commonly known .. and may he and many others follow his noble gesture.' he concluded.

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan KBC Season 17 airs from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9pm.