Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2970613https://zeenews.india.com/people/amitabh-bachchan-turns-83-mamata-banerjee-jackie-shroff-lead-heartfelt-birthday-tributes-to-the-megastar-2970613.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
AMITABH BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: Mamata Banerjee, Jackie Shroff Lead Heartfelt Birthday Tributes To The Megastar

Amitabh Bachchan turns 83, receiving heartfelt wishes from Mamata Banerjee and Jackie Shroff celebrating his legendary legacy.

|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 12:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: Mamata Banerjee, Jackie Shroff Lead Heartfelt Birthday Tributes To The Megastar(Image: IMDb)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

In a post on X, she said, "Wishing the legendary Amitabh Bachchan Ji a very happy birthday! May you be blessed with continued good health, happiness, and many more inspirational years for us all. I cherish the affectionate relationship I share with Amitabh ji since 1984 when we both became first-time Members of the Indian Parliament . It is our honour that he and Jaya Ji have enriched us many times by their graceful presence in the Kolkata International Film Festival. They are members of our Festival Parivar. Many Happy Returns of the Day, Amitabh ji!"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff also wished Big B through a special video montage featuring a collage of his looks from different films.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Jackie posted a series of pictures of Big B from some of his iconic movies.

On Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday on Saturday, actor Jackie Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to the megastar, sharing a video montage featuring a collage of the thespian's iconic looks from his illustrious career.

The various pictures featured his look from 'Deewar', 'Don', 'Coolie', and others.

Jackie wrote as the caption: "My Respects Always!"
In the background, he added the song 'Atrangi Yaari' from the 2015 film Wazir. It was sung by Big B and Farhan Akhtar.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83! Fans Flock To Jalsa To Celebrate Megastar’s Birthday

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for his performances in films such as 'Deewaar', 'Sholay', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Don', 'Trishul', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Coolie', 'Silsila', 'Yaarana', 'Kaalia', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Shakti', 'Aakhree Raasta', 'Shahenshah' and 'Agneepath'.

He was also seen in 'Mohabbatein', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Aankhen', 'Baghban', 'Khakee', 'Black', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Sarkar', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Bhoothnath', 'Paa', 'Piku', 'Pink', 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' and 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

He is a recipient of several accolades, including National Film Awards and sixteen Filmfare Awards. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh