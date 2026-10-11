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Amitabh Bachchan turns 84: Megastar greets throngs of fans outside Jalsa during traditional darshan

Dressed in a traditional maroon kurta and Kashmiri Pashmina shawl, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan marked his 84th birthday on Sunday by greeting thousands of adoring fans assembled outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, for his iconic 40-year-old Sunday darshan ritual.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 07:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan turns 84: Megastar greets throngs of fans outside Jalsa during traditional darshan
Image Credit: IMDb

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