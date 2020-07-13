हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan's 26 staff members test negative for coronavirus, quarantined for 2 weeks

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for coronavirus. While Big B and Abhishek are admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have quarantined themselves at home. 

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s 26 staff members test negative for coronavirus, quarantined for 2 weeks

New Delhi: In the latest development, 26 staff members of megastar Amitabh Bachchan have tested negative for coronavirus.  At least 54 people were estimated to have come in contact with the Bachchans, out of which 28 were quarantined. In Jalsa, home to the family, 26 people were said to be at high risk. Their swab tests were done on Sunday and this morning, their COVID-19 reports came out to be negative. The 26 staff members have been kept in quarantine for two weeks.  

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for coronavirus. While Big B and Abhishek are admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have quarantined themselves at home. 

The 77-year-old megastar revealed about his illness on social media on Saturday night and minutes later, Abhishek, 44, also said that he has contracted the COVID-19 infection. Samples of other members of the Bachchan family were also taken. Initially, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's reports came out to be negative, but on Sunday afternoon, the final report found them to be infected with coronavirus.

Test reports of Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her kids Agastya and Navya Naveli were negative. 

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek shared their health update on social media last night and also thanked fans and well-wishers for their prayers.

Meanwhile, all the four bungalows of the Bachchans have been sealed by the BMC and sanitisation work is being done.

