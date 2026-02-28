Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet on 'loyal men' leaves social media buzzing

New Delhi: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan set social media abuzz after posting a cryptic message that left fans guessing about its meaning. The veteran actor wrote, “Loyal men are found in every corner of the world, but unfortunately, the earth is round.” While the context behind the statement remains unclear, it quickly sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Cryptic Tweet Sparks Speculation

Known for his thoughtful and often philosophical posts, Bachchan’s latest remark drew mixed responses from netizens. Some took it humorously, while others tried to read between the lines.

One user joked about his meticulous tweet numbering system, writing, “It’s T 5671 at least be loyal towards your tweet number sir.”

Another quipped, “Openly announcing your affair?”

A third questioned, “So that means you are not loyal?”

Meanwhile, another follower commented, “That’s a witty twist. So where do we seek loyalty?”

Active and Engaging on Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan remains highly active on X (formerly Twitter) as well as on Tumblr, where he regularly shares reflections about work, life, and personal experiences. His late-night posts and candid blog entries often amuse and engage fans, offering glimpses into both his professional commitments and personal thoughts.

Busy with ‘Kalki 2’ Shoot

On the work front, the actor is currently shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The ongoing schedule is taking place in Hyderabad, which recently caused him to miss his customary Sunday darshan with fans.

Sharing updates on his blog, Bachchan posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the set, where he reprises his role as Ashwatthama. The images also captured a heartwarming reunion with veteran actor Kamal Haasan.

Expressing his excitement, Bachchan wrote about meeting Haasan after many years, noting that the two last worked together in Giraftaar. He shared his happiness about collaborating again and thanked fans for their continued love and anticipation.