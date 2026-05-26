Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda completes 2-year blended MBA from IIM Ahmedabad: Check her full educational qualifications

New Delhi: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has added yet another feat to her professional career. She has completed her blended MBA programme from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and shared the happy news on social media.

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Navya took to her Instargam and dropped a series of photographs from the campus. She wrote: "A place that’s given me more than I can ever give it back And the people who have done the same! One final time."

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Who is Navya Nanda?

Navya Naveli Nanda is Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda's daughter. She has a younger brother named Agastya Nanda. She graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. She pursued digital technology at Fordham University in New York.

Navya Naveli Nanda turned entrepreneur from a young age. When people were assuming her to join the glamour world of Bollywood, she instead talked about the importance of mental health through her venture Aara Health. Aara Health is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo and Ahilya Mehta in 2020.

She works towards her social welfare organisations and also is a podcast host on her show titled 'What the Hell Navya'. The podcast featured her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan in one of the episodes.

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Navya Nanda's educational background

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli studied at the prestigious Sevenoaks School in London, United Kingdom. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Technology & UX Design from Fordham University in New York (2016–2020).

She is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) through the Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad), which runs from 2024 to 2026.