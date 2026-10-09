Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Amitabh Bachchan's heart-touching tribute to Nana Patekar: 'Unki sikhai hui seekh hamare bhitar...'

Amitabh Bachchan's heart-touching tribute to Nana Patekar: 'Unki sikhai hui seekh hamare bhitar...'

Nana Patekar death: Amitabh Bachchan offered his deepest condolences to the grieving family and on behalf of the millions of admirers across the nation. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 09:30 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan's heart-touching tribute to Nana Patekar: 'Unki sikhai hui seekh hamare bhitar...'
Image Credit: X grab/@amitabhbachchan and Instagram file photo

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's heart-touching tribute to Nana Patekar: 'Unki sikhai hui seekh hamare bhitar...'
2
3
4
5