Amitabh Bachchan's late-night Twitter writings continue, shares pic with son Abhishek Bachchan in a 'thank you' note to fans!

New Delhi: Indian cinema's megastar Amitabh Bachchan and talented actor Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus a few days back and admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Last night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya, who were in home quarantine showed mild symptoms and were rushed to Nanavati hospital. 

As a part of his daily ritual, Big B has been sharing heartfelt writings through his tweets. His late-night post on Twitter happens to be a thank you note to fans. He also tagged a picture with Abhishek Bachchan with the tweet. 

He wrote: T 3597 - In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive !

Bachchans' residence and all the other houses owned by them were visited by BMC officials and a sanitisation drive was carried out. Their home is now a containment zone.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, grandchildren Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda tested negative for COVID-19 and are under self-isolation.

Here's wishing the Bachchans a speedy recovery!

 

