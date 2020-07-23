हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's latest post on prayer beautifully explains importance of religious harmony!

Bachchan senior and son Abhishek were admitted on July 11 after testing COVID-19 positive. 

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s latest post on prayer beautifully explains importance of religious harmony!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek along with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya are currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus. The legendary star has been tweeting regularly thanking fans and well-wishers for their good wishes. 

Big B's recent tweet beautifully explains the importance of religious harmony. He wrote: T 3603 - मज़हब तो ये दो हथेलियाँ बताती हैं,
जुड़ें तो "पूजा" खुलें तो “दुआ”  कहलाती हैं..! 

Bachchan senior and son Abhishek were admitted on July 11 after testing COVID-19 positive. Reportedly, the father-duo is recovering well and will soon be discharged. 

Bachchans' residence and all the other houses owned by them were visited by BMC officials and a sanitisation drive was carried out. Their home is now a containment zone.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, grandchildren Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda tested negative for COVID-19 and are under self-isolation.

 

