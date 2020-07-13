Amitabh Bachchan's staff members to undergo antibodies test to find out how he, Abhishek and Aishwarya contracted coronavirus

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan's staff members will undergo another round of tests for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to figure out how the megastar and other members of his family contracted coronavirus. Apart from Big B, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya have been tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, BMC has decided that their staff and people close to them will undergo antibodies test to find out if they were carriers of the virus or if they had previously tested positive for the infection.

This will be the second round of tests for the staff members as on Sunday most of them were tested and declared negative for COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's 26 staff members test negative for coronavirus, quarantined for 2 weeks

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the Bachchans in the recent past will also be tracked to find out how they contracted the infection.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek opened up about their illness on Saturday via social media. They are currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were found to be COVID-19 positive on Sunday afternoon after their final test reports came.

Aishwarya is asymptomatic. She was brought to Nanavati Hospital last evening for a few tests. The reports are normal and she and Aaradhya have quarantined themselves at home.