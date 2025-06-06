'Ammi Bhi Hai Film Main,' Aamir Khan Shares Heartwarming Story Of His Mother And Sister Being A Part Of Sitaare Zameen Par

New Delhi: Aamir Khan recently spoke about an emotional yet candid moment from the sets of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. Speaking to the media, the actor disclosed that both his mother, Zeenat Hussain, and sister, Nikhat Khan, will be seen in the film.

In an interview recollecting, Aamir shared how the spontaneous involvement of his mother came about. “Aye, Ammi bhi hai film main,” he said with a smile. “Ammi ka aisa hua ke hum humaare last gaana shoot kar rahe the. Ammi ka call aaya subah aur mujhse pucha ke aaj kaha shooting kar rahe ho toh? Maine kaha SRPF ground main toh Ammi kehte hai humko bhi aana hai shooting par aaj. Toh I said chaliye, aaiye.”

The song being filmed was a lively wedding sequence, and the mood on set was joyous. “After half an hour Prasanna came to me and said – Sir, if you don’t mind can we request Ammi ji to be in the shot... I said – Meri himmat nahi hogi Ammi se puchne ki,”Aamir recalled. “Prasanna kept insisting that I ask Ammi once. I said “theek hai main puch leta hu.” “I went to Ammi and said" Prasanna request kar rahe hai ke aap bhi ek shot do film main - Ammi said 'haan theek hai' I was so shocked.”

“She is there in one or two shots. This is the first and only film. Nikhat also we are working for the first time. But Nikhat is an actor, aaj nahi toh kal saath main kaam kar he lete but ammi was a huge surprise,” he said emotionally. “I would have never imagined ke ammi aayenge shot main.”

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.