Ammy Virk prays for peace as wife and 6-year-old daughter remain in UAE amid Middle East tensions
US-IRAN CONFLICT

Ammy Virk prays for peace as wife and 6-year-old daughter remain in UAE amid Middle East tensions

Ammy Virk expressed concern for his wife and young daughter stuck in the UAE amid rising Middle East tensions, while praying for peace and safety for all affected families.

|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Source: IANS
Ammy Virk prays for peace as wife and 6-year-old daughter remain in UAE amid Middle East tensions(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Punjabi actor Ammy Virk has expressed his distress as his wife and 6-year-old daughter are presently in the UAE amidst the ongoing tension in the region.

Putting his concern into words, the 'Qismat' actor penned on his official Insta handle, "The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my 6 year old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this. (sic)."

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan appeals for peace amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict, calls for 'Quieter skies and healing'

Sharing what his little one told him, putting on a brave face amidst these uncertain times, he added, "Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens. I'm a strong girl Papa don't worry" is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day we are family people."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ammy Virk further expressed his gratitude to the UAE government and authorities for ensuring the safety of the residents.

Praying for the safety of all those stuck in the region, the 'Saunkan Saunkne' actor hoped that this phase would also come to an end soon.

"At the same time, I know there are so many other families going through the same fear and anxiety. My prayers are not just for my loved ones, but for every single person affected. I also want to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts being made by the UAE authorities and the UAE government. From what I'm being told, they are working tirelessly to ensure people remain safe and supported during this time. For that. I am truly grateful. Let's continue to pray for peace, stability and the well-being of everyone there. May this phase pass soon, and may all families feel secure and protected," concluded the post.

