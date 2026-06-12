Ammy Virk supports Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row and FWICE ban, says 'they want Rs 45 crore back after Dhurandhar is a hit'

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's exit from 'Don 3' and the subsequent non-cooperation directive which was earlier issued against him by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), and later lifted divided the industry. Recently, Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk was asked about the issue and he shared his views, backing the Dhurandhar star.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Ranveer Singh facing ban by FWICE over Don 3 exit

Ammy Virk backs Ranveer Singh

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In an interview with Connect Cine, Ammy Virk extended his support to Ranveer Singh, and said, "I feel, when he had a few flops, then you (Excel) could have started Don 3. Then they ignored him. Now that Dhurandhar is a hit, they are asking for their money back. They can do whatever they want. Whatever they are owed of Rs 2-4 crore, take that and move on. Who is going to give Rs 45 crore?"

He added that although he was unaware of the finer details of the controversy, yet he has complete confidence in the actor. Ammy added that they can file a case against Ranveer Singh, saying, "these kinds of cases go nowhere. They go on for 20 years."

Ammy Virk and Ranveer have previously worked together in the 2021 sports drama film 83.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar success

On congratulating the star upon his latest franchise being a blockbuster, Ammy said, "I congratulated him after Dhurandhar's trailer came out. His daughter had been born by then. He sent me a long message in English. He told me that I have invested everything in this film. I told him to wait and see and said that his daughter had brought him good luck and God was going to be kind. And that's what happened. His daughter brought him such good luck."

ALSO READ: FWICE withdraws non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after intervention by CINTAA, IMPAA

What is the FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh controversy?

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor following reports of his last-minute withdrawal from Don 3, in May this year.

Earlier this week, the organisation reportedly approached producer bodies, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and the Producers Guild of India, seeking the industry-wide intervention in the matter.

However, in June, the FWICE withdrew its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, which was issued following his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The decision came after the Producers Guild of India (PGI) urged all parties involved to resolve the dispute amicably.

FWICE President BN Tiwari told a news agency that the directive had been revoked following requests from the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPAA), the Producers Guild of India, and the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA).

According to reports, the rollback came after intervention by IMPAA, the Producers Guild of India and CINTAA. The development comes a day after Ranveer Singh sent a legal notice to FWICE over the non-cooperation directive issued against him last month.