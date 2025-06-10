New Delhi: Actor Amol Parashar first hogged attention as Chitvan Sharma in TVF web series Tripling and later for playing the legendary Indian Freedom Revolutionary Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar's acclaimed Sardar Udham. Recently, he was seen in web series Gram Chikitsalay which opened to rave reviews.

Besides his acting chops, what caught the limelight was his rumoured link-up with actress Konkona Sen Sharma.

Amol Parashar On Dating Konkona Sen Sharma

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Amol clarified, “Nobody asked me. Instead, everyone started bringing their assumptions to the table. Earlier, I would react to every news, but now I have learnt to just move on. Agar kuch hoga aur mujhe share karna hoga, toh I will share it on social media myself."

Amol also recalled a similar situation with his Sardar Udham co-star Vicky Kaushal, who was in the news back then for his relationship with Katrina Kaif. “I remember something similar happening with Vicky, and I was like: ‘Bhai, bata do sabko because people are asking me’. And he was like: ‘I will, at the right time’. Logon ko mazaa aa raha hai. Aap karlo kitni bhi acting, views link-up news ko hi milte hain," he quipped.

Amol Parashar On Marriage

On marriage, the actor said he’s open to surprises. “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. I love surprising myself, and my family knows that. Agar shaadi hogi, toh I, too, will post it on Insta (laughs), as that’s what matters to everyone. But as of now, I have nothing to talk about."

About his work, Amol said, "It’s after ten years I am back to theatre and it’s the first time doing a solo play called Besharam Aadmi. Already done seven shows. Also my character dies in Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs but in the other series I am very much alive so there are chances of Gram Chikatsalay to be back with part 2."