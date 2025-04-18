New Delhi: Amrita Rao's sister Preetika Rao is making headlines. Known for playing Aaliya in the hit TV show Beintehaa, the actress has made a shocking revelation about her co-star Harshad Arora. A screenshot on reddit is making rounds on social media, where Preetika Rao recently called out a fan page admin for sharing romantic scenes of her with actor Harshad Arora from the show.

The actress called Harshit arora womeniser this shocking allegation comes after a fans paged shared their romentic reel edit without concent.

The incident began when the user posted select scenes featuring Preetika and Harshad, which she had previously requested not to be shared. In her viral chat, Preetika wrote, "Shame on you! For putting these videos on your page when I have repeatedly requested you not to post my videos with a man who sleeps with every woman he finds in the industry!"

She further added, "Pls note: You are doing something AGAINST THE WISH of my soul! The KARMA is yours!!! Face it!.''

Take A Look At The Viral Screenshot:

The actress also addressed the nature of their on-screen relationship. She shared a rehash of past events and clarified that those scenes were purely scripted and part of their professional work, "In Beintehaa, out of 95% of no touch and we had 5% of such scenes and you are blasting this all throughout against my wishes! SHAME on YOU!"

Preetika warned the user about the consequences of their actions and wrote, "Mark my words you are taking upon yourself a very serious karma!".

For the unversed, Beintehaa was one of the hit shows of 2013. The show received huge praise for its storyline and the chemistry between the lead actors. It also won Preetika the Gold Award for Best Debut – Female, helping establish her career in the industry. For his portrayal of Zain, Harshad Arora was also honoured with the ITA Award for Best Actor Popular.

Preetika was later seen in shows like 'Love Ka Hai Intezaar' and 'Laal Ishq.' Harshad Arora also appeared in popular shows like 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', and 'Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev.'

This shocking allegation by Preetika has left fans stunned. However, no further details have been shared yet. Actor Harshad Arora has also not reacted to the news so far.