Amul India Crowns Shah Rukh Khan 'India’s Biggest GalaKaar' After Historic Met Gala Debut

New Delhi: Global Icon, Shah Rukh Khan scripted history as the first Indian male actor to walk the red carpet at the prestigious Met Gala, and as expected, the king made a royal entrance.

Dressed in a custom look by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” SRK wore a floor-length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool, detailed with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons. Completing the regal ensemble was The Bengal Tiger Head Cane — crafted in 18k gold and studded with tourmalines, sapphires, and diamonds — and a signature ‘K’ necklace as a nod to his iconic ‘King’ legacy.

The look was not only a global head-turner — it also caught the attention of Amul India, who added SRK’s Met Gala appearance to their creative campaign and titled him “India’s Biggest GalaKaar!” The artwork features an animated version of the superstar in his Met Gala avatar, paired with the line “Always In Fashion,” celebrating both his timeless charisma and Amul’s ever-relevant wit.

Amul captioned the post: “#Amul Topical: Shahrukh Khan attends the world’s most prestigious and glamorous fashion event!”

After delivering a blockbuster streak in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, SRK’s global dominance continues — and with King on the horizon, the crown isn’t leaving his head anytime soon.