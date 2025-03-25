Advertisement
AMY JACKSON

Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick Welcome Baby Boy Oscar Alexander—See Their Adorable FIRST PICS

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have embraced parenthood! The couple shared heartwarming first photos of their newborn son, Oscar Alexander Westwick, as they announced the joyous news on Instagram.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
  • Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick welcomed their first child, Oscar Alexander Westwick, and shared adorable first photos on Instagram.
  • The couple, who tied the knot in August 2024, introduced their newborn in heartwarming black-and-white images.
  • Amy Jackson previously shared her thoughts on marriage, emphasizing love, partnership, and building a beautiful family with Ed Westwick.
Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick Welcome Baby Boy Oscar Alexander—See Their Adorable FIRST PICS Pic Credit: Amy Jackson, Instagram

Actor Amy Jackson (33) and Hollywood star Ed Westwick (37) have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Oscar Alexander Westwick. The couple took to Instagram to introduce their little one, sharing a series of heartwarming black-and-white photos.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick’s First Photos With Baby Oscar

The stunning photos capture the couple’s overwhelming joy. In the first picture, Amy is seen cradling Oscar, wrapped in a personalized blanket with his name, while Ed tenderly kisses her on the cheek. The second image focuses on one of the parents holding Oscar’s tiny hand, while the third captures Amy softly kissing her baby boy’s forehead. Sharing these intimate moments, the couple captioned the post, “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick.”

See the pics here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick)

Their Love Story and Journey to Parenthood

Amy and Ed tied the knot in August 2024 in a romantic wedding in Italy. Their relationship began in 2022, and just two months after their wedding, they announced Amy’s pregnancy, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

Amy was previously engaged to George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a son, Andreas. The couple parted ways in 2021, and Amy later found love with Ed.

Amy on Marriage and Family

In an earlier interview with People, Amy opened up about what marriage means to her, saying, “For me, [marrying Westwick] means having a life partner to adventure with, to share love and support, to create a beautiful family, and to have each other’s backs throughout all of life’s moments.”

With the arrival of baby Oscar, Amy and Ed step into an exciting new journey as parents, cherishing every moment of their growing family.

