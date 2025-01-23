Amy Jackson Shares Almost Nude Picture Flaunting Her Baby Bump; Breaks The Internet

Mumbai: Actress Amy Jackson has once again captivated the internet with her fearless and artistic approach to announcing major life events. The actress took to Instagram to share a breathtaking almost nude photo from the Wilderness Reserve, showcasing her fully grown baby bump against a serene natural backdrop. Captioning the post, “Can’t really call it ‘skinny dipping’ at this point,” Amy added her signature charm and humour while she emrbraces her second pregnancy.



Amy’s pregnancy marks a new milestone in her personal journey. This will be her second child, as she is already a proud mother to a five-year-old son, Andreas, whom she shares with her ex-partner, George Panayiotou. Known for her ability to balance her career, personal life, and motherhood, Amy continues to inspire fans with her candid and fearless personality.

The comments section of Amy’s post has been flooded with congratulatory messages and words of admiration. Fans have hailed her for redefining how motherhood is celebrated, showcasing strength, beauty, and individuality. A fan commented, “This is not just a post; it’s a statement about celebrating life!”

In the same post, Amy also shared glimpses of her visit to Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, showcasing her adventurous side during this exciting phase of her life. The actress has always been known for her vibrant personality, and this post highlights her ability to live life to the fullest.

The actress got engaged to Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick in January and tied the knot in August 2024. In the month of October 2024, Amy shared her pregnancy news dropping cosy picture with Ed and calling themsleves Mom and Dad.