Amy Jackson Steps Out In Bold Outfit, Netizens Trolled Her Brutally

New Delhi: Amy Jackson is currently exploring India with Boyfriend Ed Westwick. The much-loved couple has kept their fans updated about their trip through pictures.

In a recent incident, the duo got papped while getting out of a restaurant. The video of the couple outside the restaurant took the internet by a storm. Netizens found Amy's outfit too bold to be worn in India. Amy was seen wearing a black bodysuit, low-waist pants, a coordinated jacket and black shoes. Meanwhile, Ed donned a black t-shirt, black pants and white shoes. Amy was harshly trolled for her bold choice.

While one of them commented, “God gave beautiful body and face and people like this want to ruin it," another comment read, “Ye kya dress up hai yaar. This is India. Kuch toh limit honi chahiye!"

Recently, Ed had dropped some steamy pictures with Amy, clicked in front of the Gateway of India. Earlier, Ed posted a glimpse of his luncheon with Amy.

It was on June 6, 2022, when Amy Jackson had confirmed her relationship with Ed. The 'Singh is Bliing' actress had shared a romantic picture with him on social media. Ever since, the duo has been setting some major couple goals for everyone to bask on.