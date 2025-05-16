Ana De Armas Breaks Her Silence On Rumoured Beau Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas confirms multiple projects with Tom Cruise amid romance speculation

Ana de Armas has finally spoken out about her relationship with Tom Cruise, amidst swirling romance rumours.The actress confirmed that she and Cruise are working on multiple projects together, teasing an exciting collaboration, as reported by E! News.

During a talk show conversation, Ana de Armas revealed that she and Tom Cruise are working on "a few projects" together, including collaborations with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie.

"It's so much fun, and we're definitely working on a lot of things," she said, adding, "Not just one but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited," as quoted by E! News.

The romance rumours between Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise first sparked in February when they were spotted together in London over Valentine's Day weekend.

Since then, they have been seen together on multiple occasions, fueling speculation about their romantic relationship. Ana de Armas has been candid about the scrutiny she has faced in her public relationships.

In an earlier interview with Variety, she expressed her discomfort with attention that is not focused on her work.

"I have never been someone who wants any attention that's not about my work," she said.

She also added, "So when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate, and it feels dangerous and unsafe."