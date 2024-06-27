New Delhi: The high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding will be held in Mumbai on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. Earlier, the details along with the wedding invitation card surfaced online and now a full video of the royal invitation card is making the buzz.

ANANT AMBANI-RADHIKA MERCHANT WEDDING CARD

The wedding will be performed in accordance with the traditional Hindu Vedic way. Famous pap Viral Bhayani shared videos of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding card which comes with a mini temple. He captioned: "The Ambani’s Wedding Card is not just about the card ! They have also provided with religious gifts ro their guests."

The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12th July with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Saturday, 13th July will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad or Divine Blessings. Sunday, 14th July, will be the Mangal Utsav or the Wedding Reception.

Reportedly, Nita Ambani recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Benaras and presented the first wedding invite to the Lord.

The festivities kicked off with the first pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat earlier this year, which saw the who's who of the glamour world in attendance. Later, the second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant aboard a luxury cruise caught attention. From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi - all jetted off to the picturesque Italy to enjoy the 4-day long festivity.