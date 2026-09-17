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  • /Anant Nag dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 to Karnataka: 'All this was possible because of Kannadigas...'

Anant Nag dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 to Karnataka: 'All this was possible because of Kannadigas...'

Anant Nag news: He specifically acknowledged producers, directors, actors and actresses, while placing particular emphasis on the audience.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Anant Nag dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 to Karnataka: 'All this was possible because of Kannadigas...'
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Anant Nag dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 to Karnataka: 'All this was possible because of Kannadigas...'
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