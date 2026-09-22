/Anant Nag receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, President Droupadi Murmu hails his 'natural, restrained' acting

Ekta Nagar: Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 by President Droupadi Murmu at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony here on Tuesday, with the President praising his five-decade career and describing his acting as a mix of the finest dimensions of theatre and cinema. Murmu said she was “very pleased” to honour Nag with the highest recognition in Indian cinema and recalled that she had the opportunity to confer the Padma Bhushan on him last year.