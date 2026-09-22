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  • /Anant Nag receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, President Droupadi Murmu hails his 'natural, restrained' acting

Anant Nag receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, President Droupadi Murmu hails his 'natural, restrained' acting

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 by President Droupadi Murmu at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat. The President praised his five-decade career and described his acting as a blend of the finest dimensions of theatre and cinema.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 08:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
Anant Nag receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, President Droupadi Murmu hails his 'natural, restrained' acting

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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