/Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for contribution to Indian cinema, PM Modi congratulates actor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the veteran actor on the honour. Sharing a post on X, PM Modi said, “Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity. This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist.”