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  • /Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for contribution to Indian cinema, PM Modi congratulates actor

Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for contribution to Indian cinema, PM Modi congratulates actor

Veteran actor Anant Nag has been chosen for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. The honour will be presented at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 06:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for contribution to Indian cinema, PM Modi congratulates actor
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Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for contribution to Indian cinema, PM Modi congratulates actor
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