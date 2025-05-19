Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Make It To 'Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia' List

New Delhi: The generation-next stars of Bollywood, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have now been featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list. Ananya made her debut in showbiz world in 2019 with 'Student of the Year 2' and ever since has starred in a string of movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, 'CTRL' among others.

She was last seen in the biographical drama Kesari 2, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She is also slated to star in Call Me Bae Season 2 and Chand Mera Dil. Last month. She shared the news on her social media handle where many celeb friends commented as well:

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter's maiden movie was revered filmmaker Majid Majidi's 'Beyond the Clouds', in 2017, followed by Dhadak in 2018. He starred in 'A Suitable Boy' (2020) on Netflix and last year acted alongside superstar Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple.'

He was recently seen in The Royals on Netflix. Ishaan is gearing up for the world premiere of his next, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, at the 78th Cannes Film Festival along with Janhvi Kapoor. He will present at the festival and is expected to walk the red carpet along with the rest of the cast and the crew.

Both Ishaan and Ananya have worked together in the 2020 release Khaali Peeli.